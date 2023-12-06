Axie Infinity (AXS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $940.00 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $7.07 or 0.00016082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $940.00 million and approximately $130.38 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005218 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,911.80 or 0.99935463 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00009663 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008169 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,026,822 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 132,040,366.96947305 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.14097031 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 380 active market(s) with $183,316,665.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.