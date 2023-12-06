Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Director Sells $2,534,000.00 in Stock

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,463,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,208,021.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Banc of California Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Banc of California stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,926,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,192. The stock has a market cap of $697.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Banc of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $18.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Banc of California had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BANC shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Banc of California in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Banc of California from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BANC

Institutional Trading of Banc of California

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,558 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Banc of California by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,135,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,816,000 after buying an additional 267,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,664,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,529,000 after acquiring an additional 44,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,868,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,495,000 after acquiring an additional 256,847 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 1.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after acquiring an additional 36,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

(Get Free Report)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.