BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from BioPharma Credit’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BioPharma Credit Stock Down 0.2 %
LON BPCR opened at GBX 0.86 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of £11.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.21. BioPharma Credit has a 12-month low of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.98 ($0.01).
BioPharma Credit Company Profile
