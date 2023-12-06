BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from BioPharma Credit’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BioPharma Credit Stock Down 0.2 %

LON BPCR opened at GBX 0.86 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of £11.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.21. BioPharma Credit has a 12-month low of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

BioPharma Credit Company Profile

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

