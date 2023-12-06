Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Hits $0.0959 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.0959 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $17.88 million and $50,860.52 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00115194 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00033831 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00022286 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008994 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000139 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002305 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.