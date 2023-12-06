Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 40.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $20.06 million and $53,643.41 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00117667 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00033118 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00023079 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007789 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000143 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 79.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,374.06 or 1.60026352 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.