Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Down 2.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% during trading on Wednesday after Bank of America downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America now has a $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00. Bloom Energy traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.48. Approximately 3,225,029 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 3,938,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

BE has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,792 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $47,286.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,210.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,252,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,303 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,465,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after acquiring an additional 58,067 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.90.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.22. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 24.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $400.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading

