Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Shares Down 10.9%

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Free Report) was down 10.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.35. Approximately 550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BYPLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bodycote from GBX 670 ($8.46) to GBX 690 ($8.72) in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 690 ($8.72) to GBX 750 ($9.47) in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

