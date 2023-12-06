Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Shares Down 0.8%

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.74 and last traded at $5.81. 14,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 60,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

Bolloré Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.89.

About Bolloré

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and industry businesses in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Bolloré Logistics, Bolloré Energy, Communications, and Industry segments. The company offers freight forwarding, railroad, and port services; and distributes oil products.

