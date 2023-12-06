Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Snyder Capital Management L P

Snyder Capital Management L P lessened its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,177,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,149 shares during the period. Brixmor Property Group comprises 1.5% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Snyder Capital Management L P owned about 1.06% of Brixmor Property Group worth $69,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 406,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after buying an additional 21,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,369,000 after buying an additional 369,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.67. 519,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average is $21.49.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 92.86%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.53.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

