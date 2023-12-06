BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 10,000 Shares

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $10,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,780,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,817,896.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $10,200.00.

On Friday, December 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $10,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $10,500.00.

On Monday, November 27th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $11,200.00.

BurgerFi International Trading Down 2.9 %

BFI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 101,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,615. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.50. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.48 million during the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a negative net margin of 26.61%.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price target on BurgerFi International from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Institutional Trading of BurgerFi International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in BurgerFi International by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

