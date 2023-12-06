C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 27.78% and a negative net margin of 99.42%. The company had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

C3.ai Trading Down 3.0 %

AI traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.16. 16,268,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,792,334. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.89. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $48.87.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 117.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in C3.ai by 1.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on C3.ai

About C3.ai

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.