Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Senior Officer Sells C$883,356.74 in Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 15,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.19, for a total value of C$883,356.74.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM stock traded up C$0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$57.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,332,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,788. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.51. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$47.44 and a one year high of C$63.60.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.86 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 9.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.700237 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CM. National Bankshares set a C$62.00 price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$61.33.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

