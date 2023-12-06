Cardano (ADA) Market Capitalization Reaches $15.82 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001021 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $15.82 billion and approximately $828.29 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cardano has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,239.41 or 0.05104982 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00059446 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00022375 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00013824 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011282 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,424,942,625 coins and its circulating supply is 35,317,814,221 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

