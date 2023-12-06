Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.
Chewy Stock Performance
NYSE CHWY traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.35. The stock had a trading volume of 20,005,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,220,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.93 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.01. Chewy has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $52.88.
Insider Transactions at Chewy
In related news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $208,355.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHWY shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chewy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Chewy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Chewy from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Chewy
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chewy
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 14 best consumer staples dividend stocks
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- How to find blue-chip dividend stocks
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- What does consumer price index measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.