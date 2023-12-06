Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chewy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CHWY stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.35. 20,005,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,220,840. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.01. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.93 and a beta of 0.87. Chewy has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $52.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHWY. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group raised Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Chewy from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

In other news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $208,355.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth $394,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 746,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after purchasing an additional 32,097 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 27.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 33,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 14.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 384,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after buying an additional 47,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

