Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Trading Down 2.9%

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.10 and last traded at $23.10. Approximately 1,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

About Chorus

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; data and voice services; and asymmetric digital subscriber line and high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services, as well as solutions for transport and infrastructure.

