Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.84

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and traded as low as $0.73. Cidara Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 373,905 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDTX. StockNews.com lowered Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cidara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.67.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $68.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 264.84% and a negative net margin of 55.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 15,912 shares during the last quarter. 29.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

