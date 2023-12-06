Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.81

Shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.81 and traded as high as $3.69. Citizens shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 68,303 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $162.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.23.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $60.28 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIA. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens by 791.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 788,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 700,387 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Citizens in the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Citizens by 89.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 99,706 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Citizens in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

