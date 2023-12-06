CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) to Issue GBX 1 Dividend

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
CMC Markets Trading Up 2.7 %
CMCX stock opened at GBX 95.26 ($1.20) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 96.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 125.69. CMC Markets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.90 ($1.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 254 ($3.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of £266.56 million, a PE ratio of 2,364.00 and a beta of 0.45.
Insider Transactions at CMC Markets
In other CMC Markets news, insider Albert Soleiman bought 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £302.12 ($381.61). In other CMC Markets news, insider Albert Soleiman bought 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £302.12 ($381.61). Also, insider David Fineberg acquired 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £296.94 ($375.07). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,882 shares of company stock worth $812,762. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About CMC Markets
CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.
