Coin98 Market Capitalization Tops $140.44 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. Coin98 has a total market cap of $140.44 million and $23.76 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002718 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00021792 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000222 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (C98) is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 651,111,012 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

