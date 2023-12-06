CoinLoan Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.19 Million (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $0.91 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinLoan token can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CoinLoan has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoinLoan alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

CoinLoan Token Profile

CoinLoan’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinLoan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinLoan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.