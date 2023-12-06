Comparing Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) & CSR (OTCMKTS:CSRLF)

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) and CSR (OTCMKTS:CSRLF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Carlisle Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of CSR shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Carlisle Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Carlisle Companies and CSR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carlisle Companies 1 1 5 0 2.57 CSR 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus target price of $307.14, indicating a potential upside of 5.28%. Given Carlisle Companies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Carlisle Companies is more favorable than CSR.

Carlisle Companies pays an annual dividend of $3.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. CSR pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Carlisle Companies pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CSR pays out 45.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Carlisle Companies has increased its dividend for 47 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carlisle Companies and CSR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carlisle Companies $5.75 billion 2.46 $921.80 million $14.37 20.19 CSR N/A N/A N/A $0.22 16.72

Carlisle Companies has higher revenue and earnings than CSR. CSR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carlisle Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Carlisle Companies and CSR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carlisle Companies 13.58% 27.87% 11.84% CSR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Carlisle Companies beats CSR on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies. The company produces single-ply roofing products, and warranted roof systems and accessories, including ethylene propylene diene monomer, thermoplastic polyolefin and polyvinyl chloride membrane, polyiso insulation, and engineered metal roofing and wall panel systems for commercial and residential buildings; and building envelope solutions, including high-performance waterproofing and moisture protection products, protective roofing underlayments, fully integrated liquid and sheet applied air/vapor barriers, sealants/primers and flashing systems, roof coatings and mastics, spray polyurethane foam and coating systems, block-molded expanded polystyrene insulation, engineered products, and premium rubber products. It also offers optical fiber for the commercial aerospace, military and defense electronics, medical device, industrial, and test and measurement markets; sensors, connectors, contacts, cable assemblies, complex harnesses, racks, trays, and installation kits, as well as engineering and certification services; and engineered liquid, powder, sealants and adhesives finishing equipment, and integrated system solutions for spraying, pumping, mixing, metering, and curing of coatings used in the automotive manufacture, general industrial, protective coating, wood, and specialty and automotive refinishing markets. The company sells its products under the Carlisle, Binks, DeVilbiss, Ransburg, BGK, MS Powder, Thermax, Tri-Star, LHi Technology, Providien, SynTec, Weatherbond, Hunter Panels, Resitrix, Hertalan, and Versico brands. Carlisle Companies Incorporated was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About CSR

CSR Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of building products for residential and commercial constructions in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Building Products, Property, and Aluminium segments. The Building Products segment offers interior systems, including gyprock plasterboards, Martini acoustic insulation products, and Rondo rolled formed steel products, as well as Himmel and Potter interior systems that supplies ceiling tiles, aluminum partitions, and architectural hardware products; construction systems, such as Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, AFS walling systems, cladding systems, and Cemintel fiber cement; masonry and insulation solutions comprising Bradford insulations, Bradford energy solutions, Edmonds ventilation systems, and Monier roofing solutions; and bricks, including PGH Bricks and pavers. The company's Property segment sells former operating sites. This segment is also involved in the large-scale developments in New South Wales, Queensland, and Victoria. Its Aluminium segment offers aluminium ingots, billets, and slabs. CSR Limited was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in North Ryde, Australia.

