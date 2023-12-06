Comparing GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA) & TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA – Get Free Report) and TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

GigCapital5 has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransMedics Group has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GigCapital5 and TransMedics Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigCapital5 N/A N/A -$2.77 million N/A N/A TransMedics Group $191.82 million 12.72 -$36.23 million ($1.10) -67.95

Analyst Ratings

GigCapital5 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TransMedics Group.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GigCapital5 and TransMedics Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigCapital5 0 0 0 0 N/A TransMedics Group 0 1 7 0 2.88

TransMedics Group has a consensus target price of $83.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11.86%. Given TransMedics Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TransMedics Group is more favorable than GigCapital5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.3% of GigCapital5 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of TransMedics Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.3% of GigCapital5 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of TransMedics Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GigCapital5 and TransMedics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigCapital5 N/A N/A -14.85% TransMedics Group -18.65% -8.77% -2.94%

Summary

TransMedics Group beats GigCapital5 on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigCapital5



GigCapital5, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

About TransMedics Group



TransMedics Group, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body. Its Organ Care System includes OCS LUNG for the preservation of standard criteria donor lungs for double-lung transplantation; OCS Heart, a technology for preservation of DBD donor hearts deemed unsuitable due to limitations of cold storage; and OCS Liver for the preservation of donor livers. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

