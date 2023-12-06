Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Shares Down 1%

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.49. 168,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 119,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Condor Resources Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$63.50 million, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 48.00 and a quick ratio of 19.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.39.

Condor Resources Company Profile

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

