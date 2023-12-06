Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.72

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and traded as low as $7.68. Conrad Industries shares last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 2,215 shares changing hands.

Conrad Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $38.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. Conrad Industries had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $60.67 million during the quarter.

About Conrad Industries

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.

