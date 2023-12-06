Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Insider Gary Charles Robb Sells 1,381 Shares

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) insider Gary Charles Robb sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $36,278.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,104.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CORT traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $27.04. 367,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,643. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.35. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $34.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.87.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.19.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

