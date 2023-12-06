Cormorant Asset Management, Lp Acquires 1,919,057 Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 1,919,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $41,873,823.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,919,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.1 %

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,416,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,730. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.29. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.34% and a negative net margin of 235.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,321.8% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,840,000 after buying an additional 2,974,935 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 487.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 437,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 338,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 328,655 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,708,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,531.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 316,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 296,638 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EYPT. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

