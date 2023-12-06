Cosmos Tops One Day Trading Volume of $221.75 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $9.78 or 0.00022254 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and $221.75 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00059831 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000213 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011246 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001153 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 377,975,690 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.