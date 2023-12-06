Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Syntax Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Syntax Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.6% of Syntax Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $605.00. 515,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $608.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $571.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $550.93.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.04.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

