Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Issues Earnings Results

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.02 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 50.50% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS.

Couchbase Stock Down 2.5 %

BASE traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.93. 511,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,245. Couchbase has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $22.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average is $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $938.20 million, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Couchbase from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Couchbase news, Director Kevin Efrusy sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $13,282,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,981.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $51,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,841,049.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Efrusy sold 750,000 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $13,282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,981.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,435,686 shares of company stock worth $25,453,339. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Couchbase by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter worth $70,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 71.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 65.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. 68.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

