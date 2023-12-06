Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda Sells 155,197 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 155,197 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $3,136,531.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,551,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,574,505.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 123,422 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $2,486,953.30.

On Friday, November 24th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $980,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 8,499 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $169,980.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 10,001 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,020.00.

On Thursday, November 9th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $932,500.00.

On Thursday, October 26th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $854,500.00.

On Thursday, October 12th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $945,500.00.

On Thursday, September 28th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $917,500.00.

On Thursday, September 14th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $909,500.00.

Coursera Trading Down 0.8 %

Coursera stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.77. The company had a trading volume of 951,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,667. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.21. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.65. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.32 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. Research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Coursera by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Coursera by 8.2% during the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 91,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coursera by 9.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Coursera by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Coursera from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.45.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

