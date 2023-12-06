Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CFO Kenneth R. Hahn Sells 5,000 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 552,715 shares in the company, valued at $11,231,168.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Coursera Stock Down 0.8 %

COUR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.77. The stock had a trading volume of 949,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,667. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $165.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Coursera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Coursera from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Coursera from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on Coursera

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth about $137,598,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Coursera by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,827,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,710,000 after buying an additional 7,773,508 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Coursera by 709.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,934,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after buying an additional 1,695,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coursera by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,523,000 after buying an additional 1,134,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Coursera by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,360,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after buying an additional 918,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.