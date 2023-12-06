Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Shares Down 1.9%

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.07 and last traded at $27.21. Approximately 16,199 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 46,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.75.

Covestro Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Covestro had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Covestro AG will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.