Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,529,906 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 2,044,078 shares.The stock last traded at $17.94 and had previously closed at $18.70.

CRDO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -89.05 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.00.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $210,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,942,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,312,166.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $113,875.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 148,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $210,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,942,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,312,166.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 694,397 shares of company stock valued at $11,803,179. Company insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

