Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Shares Gap Down to $9.40

Shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.40, but opened at $9.18. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 59,636 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 39.0% during the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 496,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 139,108 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 22,354 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 124,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 21,870 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 116,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 51,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 10.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.