Critical Survey: Energy Services of America (ESOA) and Its Competitors

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA) is one of 135 publicly-traded companies in the "Engineering & Construction" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Energy Services of America to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Energy Services of America and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Services of America $267.61 million N/A 20.77 Energy Services of America Competitors $2.93 billion $102.76 million 326.64

Energy Services of America’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Energy Services of America. Energy Services of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Energy Services of America pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Energy Services of America pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Engineering & Construction” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 44.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Energy Services of America and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Services of America 0 0 0 0 N/A Energy Services of America Competitors 185 1612 3583 86 2.65

As a group, “Engineering & Construction” companies have a potential upside of 19.94%. Given Energy Services of America’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Energy Services of America has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Services of America and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Services of America N/A N/A N/A Energy Services of America Competitors -1.23% -3.43% 2.07%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Energy Services of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “Engineering & Construction” companies are owned by institutional investors. 44.7% of Energy Services of America shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.3% of shares of all “Engineering & Construction” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Energy Services of America rivals beat Energy Services of America on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Energy Services of America

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works. It also offers a range of electrical and mechanical installation, and repair services, including substation and switchyard, site preparation, equipment setting, pipe fabrication and installation, packaged buildings, transformers, and other ancillary works for the gas, petroleum power, chemical, water and sewer, and automotive industries. In addition, the company provides liquid pipeline and pump station construction, production facility construction, water and sewer pipeline installation, and various maintenance and repair services, as well as other services related to pipeline construction. It serves customers primarily in West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky. Energy Services of America Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Huntington, West Virginia.

