CT UK Capital and Income (LON:CTUK) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.90

CT UK Capital and Income (LON:CTUK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Monday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from CT UK Capital and Income’s previous dividend of $2.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CT UK Capital and Income Stock Performance

LON CTUK opened at GBX 289 ($3.65) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £301.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,618.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. CT UK Capital and Income has a twelve month low of GBX 266.58 ($3.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 317 ($4.00). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 284.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 289.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick Firth purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.65) per share, for a total transaction of £9,826 ($12,411.27). Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About CT UK Capital and Income

CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

