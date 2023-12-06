CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.665 per share by the pharmacy operator on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

CVS Health has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CVS Health has a payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CVS Health to earn $8.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.50. 16,118,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,677,417. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.34 and a 200 day moving average of $69.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $104.83. The company has a market cap of $94.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 433.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 94,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 76,530 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $37,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in CVS Health by 8.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,210,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $152,007,000 after acquiring an additional 173,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 29.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 42,772 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

