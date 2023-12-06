David W. Kemper Sells 20,000 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,181,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,239,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.80. The stock had a trading volume of 485,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,213. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $66.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average is $48.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.77 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 26.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $49.00 to $46.67 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 35,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Articles

