Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 41,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 58,138 shares.The stock last traded at $33.29 and had previously closed at $33.13.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the first quarter worth $393,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the third quarter valued at $80,000.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Company Profile

The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.