Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) Shares Up 3.6%

Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.63 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.63 ($0.05). 16,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 106,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.04).

Digitalbox Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.19. The stock has a market cap of £3.95 million, a P/E ratio of 335.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Digitalbox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digitalbox plc operates as a digital media company. It owns and operates Entertainment Daily that produces and publishes online UK entertainment news covering TV, showbiz, and celebrities; The Daily Mash, which delivers online satirical news articles; and The Tab, a student and youth culture site. The company is based in Peterborough, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digitalbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digitalbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.