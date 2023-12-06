DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) & Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Financial Analysis

Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Free Report) and DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Highlands REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Highlands REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Highlands REIT alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Highlands REIT and DigitalBridge Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highlands REIT $31.36 million 2.83 -$7.66 million N/A N/A DigitalBridge Group $1.22 billion 2.22 -$321.80 million ($0.21) -78.62

Analyst Recommendations

Highlands REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DigitalBridge Group.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Highlands REIT and DigitalBridge Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A DigitalBridge Group 0 0 7 1 3.13

DigitalBridge Group has a consensus target price of $21.94, indicating a potential upside of 32.92%. Given DigitalBridge Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DigitalBridge Group is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Highlands REIT and DigitalBridge Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highlands REIT -29.54% -3.87% -2.77% DigitalBridge Group 4.50% 1.39% 0.44%

Risk and Volatility

Highlands REIT has a beta of 36.69, suggesting that its stock price is 3,569% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigitalBridge Group has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DigitalBridge Group beats Highlands REIT on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highlands REIT

(Get Free Report)

We are a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) created to own and manage substantially all of the non-core investment properties previously owned and managed by our former parent, InvenTrust Properties Corp., a Maryland corporation (InvenTrust). On April 28, 2016, we were spun-off from InvenTrust through a pro rata distribution (the Distribution) by InvenTrust of 100% of the outstanding shares of our common stock to holders of InvenTrust's common stock. Prior to or concurrent with the separation, we and InvenTrust engaged in certain reorganization transactions that were designed to consolidate substantially all of InvenTrust's remaining non-core investment properties in Highlands.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Get Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Highlands REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highlands REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.