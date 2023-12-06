Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,015,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 2,866,207 shares.The stock last traded at $58.06 and had previously closed at $57.16.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.73.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 470.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 655,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 540,748 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at $4,121,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 492.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 484,359 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $3,406,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at $3,355,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.