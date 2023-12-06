DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $161.48 and last traded at $158.06. Approximately 1,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 342% from the average daily volume of 259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.10.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DSV A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.37.

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

