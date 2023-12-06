Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN) Insider Richard William Scalzo Sells 1,872 Shares

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) insider Richard William Scalzo sold 1,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $22,482.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,087.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Richard William Scalzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Richard William Scalzo sold 681 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $8,178.81.

On Monday, September 18th, Richard William Scalzo sold 1,290 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $12,138.90.

Shares of NYSE:DYN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.42. The company had a trading volume of 477,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,193. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46. The stock has a market cap of $700.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.79. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $15.60.

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.16). On average, research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 22.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 11,508 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 115,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 36.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 23.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

