Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.36. 29,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,305. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $10.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.