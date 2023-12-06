Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Shares Up 0.2%

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.54 and last traded at $20.54. 429 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eiffage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.
Eiffage SA engages in the construction, property development, urban development, civil engineering, metallic construction, roads, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, Energy Systems, Concessions, and Holding Company segments.
