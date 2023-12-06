Eloro Resources (CVE:ELO) Shares Up 5.4%

Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.55 and last traded at C$3.50. 144,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 106,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.32.
Separately, Haywood Securities cut their price objective on Eloro Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.
Eloro Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, tin, bismuth, indium, and other base metal properties. The company holds 99% interest in the Iska Iska project, a polymetallic property consisting of one mineral concession covering an area of approximately 900 hectares located in Potosi Department, southern Bolivia; and 82% interest in the La Victoria Gold/Silver project that consists of 16 concessions covering an area of 8,933 hectares located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru.
