Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) CEO Jay R. Luly Sells 7,230 Shares

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) CEO Jay R. Luly sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $69,624.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

ENTA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.49. 331,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $62.06.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.78. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.23% and a negative net margin of 168.95%. The company had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 68.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.