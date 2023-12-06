Energean plc (LON:ENOG) Announces Dividend of $0.30

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Energean Stock Performance

Shares of ENOG stock opened at GBX 1,048 ($13.24) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,378.57 and a beta of 0.68. Energean has a 52 week low of GBX 807.50 ($10.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,394 ($17.61). The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 508.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 930.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,045.29.

Insider Activity at Energean

In other Energean news, insider Panagiotis Benos sold 40,113 shares of Energean stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,137 ($14.36), for a total transaction of £456,084.81 ($576,082.87). 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Energean from GBX 1,555 ($19.64) to GBX 1,520 ($19.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Energean Company Profile

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

